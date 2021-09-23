TNPF MP Selvarasa Gajendran arrested in Jaffna

Tamil National People’s Front (TNFP) Jaffna District MP Selvarasa Gajendran and two others were arrested in Jaffna for violating quarantine regulations by holding a memorial observation for LTTE member Tileepan in Jaffna.

Police said the memorial observation was organized in connection with the 34th birth anniversary of Thileepan.

It has been reported that the parliamentarian had also argued with the police officers who had arrived at the location of the event.

They were holding the event despite a court order issued prohibiting such observances.

Several representatives of the All Ceylon Tamil Congress had also reportedly attended the commemoration event.