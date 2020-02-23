Toll charges for the newly constructed Matara-Mattala-Hambantota extension of the Southern Expressway have been gazetted.

The extraordinary gazette notification declaring the toll charges was issued by the Minister of Roads & Highways Johnston Fernando, under Section 89 of the Thoroughfares Act, No. 40 of 2008 read with Sections 13 and 14 of the aforesaid Act.

Accordingly, vehicles with 2 axles and four wheels, user fee rates will be as follows:

Kottawa to Hambantota – Rs. 800.00

Kadawatha to Hambantota – Rs. 900.00

Katunayake to Hambantota – Rs. 1,000.00

Godagama to Hambantota – Rs. 400.00

For vehicles with 2 axles and six wheels:

Kottawa to Hambantota – Rs. 1,450.00

Kadawatha to Hambantota – Rs. 1,600.00

Katunayake to Hambantota – Rs. 1,900.00

Godagama to Hambantota – Rs. 650.00

For vehicles with more than 2 axles:

Kottawa to Hambantota – Rs. 2,550.00

Kadawatha to Hambantota – Rs. 2,800.00

Katunayake to Hambantota – Rs. 3,150.00

Godagama to Hambantota – Rs. 1,100.00

The last two phases of the Southern Expressway extension from Matara to Hambanthota is scheduled to be declared opened on tomorrow (February 23), under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This will enable direct travel from Colombo to Hambantota on the expressway.

