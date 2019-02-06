All members of parliament attached to the government have been requested to attend tomorrow’s parliamentary session.

The resolution on the proposed National Government is scheduled to be debated tomorrow and subsequently a vote will be taken in the house.

Issuing a statement Chief Government Whip Minister Gayantha Karunatileka has also informed all members to vote in favour of the resolution.

The United National Party has presented the resolution in line with the article 46(4) of the Constitution.

Leader of House Minister Lakshman Kiriella today informed party leaders about the move to present the motion in Parliament tomorrow.

(Source: News Radio)