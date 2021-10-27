Trade unions consider 48-hour strike over LNG deal

Trade unions in the energy sector have directed attention to launching a 48-hour strike action against attempts to vest Sri Lanka’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply with an American firm.

Chief Secretary of the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Ranjan Jayalal said all information will be tabled at a media briefing this morning.

A discussion in this regard was held between leaders of 11 government-affiliated parties and representatives of petroleum, power, and port trade unions at the office of the Communist Party in Borella last afternoon.

