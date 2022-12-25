Train services suspended as Kandy railway station flooded
Posted in Local News
The train services from Kandy have been suspended as the Kandy railway station is flooded due to heavy rains, the Department of Railways announced.
Meanwhile it also said minor rock and earth slips may disrupt services on the up-country line.
first time in the history kandy station flooded, drains not cleaned in time all blocked so naturally this will happen we wait for disasters to then take action, guess the rainwater drains would not have been repaired or new ones added since the British handed over the country to us. no wonder we are the wonder of the world.