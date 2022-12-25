Dec 25 2022 December 25, 2022 December 25, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Train services suspended as Kandy railway station flooded

The train services from Kandy have been suspended as the Kandy railway station is flooded due to heavy rains, the Department of Railways announced.

Meanwhile it also said minor rock and earth slips may disrupt services on the up-country line.

