Trains & inter provincial buses won’t operate for two weeks
Posted in Local News
State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama says although the quarantine curfew will be lifted tomorrow, trains will not operate for two weeks.
The State Minister said inter-provincial buses will also not operate during the next two weeks.
However, bus services within provinces will resume as per usual after 4:00 am tomorrow.
State Minister Amunugama said the decisions were reached based on the advice of health authorities.
(Source: News Radio)
