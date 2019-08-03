The National Police Commission (NPC) had cancelled the transfer of Kurunegala DIG Kithsiri Jayalath with immediate effect yesterday, according to NPC sources.

DIG Jayalath was to be transferred to Trincomalee police division as per the decision taken by the NPC on Thursday, but the decision was later cancelled yesterday.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara told the Daily News that the general procedure was for the NPC to to notify the Police Headquarters of such decisions, which would be submitted to the IGP prior to announcing the decision. However, he said the IG had not been notified of such a decision. He also added that they were not aware of the cancellation.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation over the DIG’s role in the ongoing investigation of allegations against Dr. Mohamad Shafi of the Kurunegala Hospital. Shafi had earlier been arrested by the Kurunegala Police over allegations of acquiring assets in a suspicious manner.

The doctor is also facing an internal inquiry into his conduct following allegations of non-consensual sterilization of women at the Kurunegala Hospital.

It is reported that the DIG is also facing allegations of having provided information to the media without consulting the IG.

(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel)