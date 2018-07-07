A travel ban has been issued on four Directors of the Edirisinghe Trust Investment. The ban was issued by Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayarathne, considering the representations made by the Attorney General.

The suspects were requested to appear before court on July 17, 2018. The four Directors are;

Jeewaka Edirisinghe

Deepa Edirisinghe

Nalaka Edirisinghe

Asanka Edirisinghe

The AG’s department made representations based on a complaint filed by a financial institution which is not a bank under the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. In the complaint, the Director of the Financial Institution alleges that the ETI institution had been operating in defiance of financial regulations since the year 2011.

(News 1st)