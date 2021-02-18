Travel restrictions on those coming from UK lifted

The temporary travel restrictions introduced by the Government on travel originating from the United Kingdom to Sri Lanka on account of the new COVID -19 Variant in the UK has been lifted with immediate effect.

At a meeting presided by President Mahinda Rajapaksa, it was decided to relax the restrictions on travel from UK subject to 14 days of quarantine and PCR tests determined by the Health Authorities.

Tourist arrivals from the UK too will resume under the guidelines introduced by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.