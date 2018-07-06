Additional Solicitor General Yasantha Kodagoda yesterday told the Fort Magistrate court that Perpetual Treasuries subsidiary, W. M. Mendis and Company had paid Rs. 5 million to a company owned by UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake in 2017.

Making submissions before Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on behalf of the Attorney General, Kodagoda said that a cheque issued by W. M. Mendis and Company had been encashed by Sunil Anderson Perera, an employee of Certis Lanka courier service and the money handed over to Brian Sinniah, Chief Financial Officer of Global Transportation and Logistics private Limited.

Kodagoda told the court that three phones and five SIM cards, hidden in ‘H’ ward where PTL owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena, had been found during a special operation carried out by the prison authorities following information they were in touch with their families and others involved in the treasury bond scams.

The court was told that one of the phones had been found under the mattress of Aloysius.

It was revealed in court that the PTL between 2015.02.06 and 2016.9.30 had transferred Rs. 173 million to W. M. Mendis and Company and the latter between 2015.01.30 and 2016.9.30 issued 2,487 cheques to the tune of Rs. 1,137 million.

Fort Magistrate Jayaratne has directed that PTL Chairman Geoffrey Joseph Aloysius and seven other directors should leave the country without court approval.

PTL owner Arjuna Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena were further remanded till July 19. They were arrested on Feb. 4, 2018.

(Source: The Island – By A.J. Abeynayake)