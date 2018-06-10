Jun 10 2018 June 10, 2018 June 10, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit with North Korea’s Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that could lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and the transformation of the isolated state.

Trump flew into Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base aboard Air Force One looking to strike a deal that will lead to the denuclearization of one of America’s bitterest foes, following a divisive meeting in Canada with some of Washington’s closest allies that further strained global trade ties.

After stepping down from Air Force One on a steamy tropical night, Trump was greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about the summit, Trump said: “Very good”. He then got into his limousine for the drive to his hotel in central Singapore.

North Korea’s Kim landed in Singapore earlier on Sunday.

