TV presenter and journalist Mahesh Nishshanka has been arrested by Kadawatha Police.

Nishshanka is accused of attacking an owner of a fitness center in Enderamulla, Wattala with a knife on Saturday night.

The fitness center owner is now being treating at the National Hospital.

Mr Nisshanka also had lodged a complaint with the Police stating that he was also assaulted.

The Police said that the 52-year-old Nisshanka would be produced in the Mahara Magistrate’s Court and attack was a result of a personal dispute.

The victim was Wasantha Kumara Liyanage.