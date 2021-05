Twelve Grama Niladhari divisions in 3 districts isolated

Twelve more Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kalutara, Gampaha and Colombo districts have been isolated with immediate effect, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

Kalutara District

Pimbura GN Division (Agalawatta police area)

Yatiyana West GN Division (Matugama police area)

Colombo District (Piliyandala police area)

Halputha GN Division

Kesbewa East GN Division

Makandana West GN Division

Nivungama GN Division

Polhena GN Division

Gampaha District (Kadawatha police area)

Eldeniya East GN Division

Sooriyapaluwa South GN Division

Sooriyapaluwa North GN Division

Pahala Karagahamuna North GN Division

Ihala Karagahamuna North GN Division

Meanwhile, the isolation orders on the following Grama Niladhari Divisions have been lifted with immediate effect:

Baduraliya police area of Kalutara District

Ingurudaluwa GN Division

Meegahathenna police area of Kalutara District

Pelawatta East GN Division

Miriswatta GN Division

Pahala Hewessa GN Division