A Sri Lanka Army Major and a Corporal were sentenced to death today by the Trincomalee High Court. They were found guilty of murdering an LTTE suspect that they took into custody in Gurunagar, Jaffna in 1998.

The verdict was delivered by Trincomalee High Court Judge M. Ilancheliyan.

Indictments were filed at the High Court in connection to taking Gnasinham Anton Gunasekaram into custody from the Kopai Police Jurisdiction on the 10th of September 1998 and subsequently beating him to death.

Sri Lanka Army Major Dixon Rajamanthri and Corporal Priyantha Rajakaruna were suspects that were sentenced on Wednesday. Another accused in the case Lieutenant Colonel Tony Bartholomeuz was acquitted of all charges.

Speaking to News 1st , Military Spokesperson Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said if the two convicted servicemen file an appeal and seek assistance for it, the Sri Lanka Army will provide assistance.

(Source: News 1st)