Two arrested when transporting over 5kg of cannabis

Two suspects were arrested by the Nochchiyagama Police while transporting 5kg of Ganja from Halmillakulama, Nochchiyagama.

The police stated that the arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the officers of Nochchiyagama Police Station.

The police officers had intercepted the suspects while transporting 5 kg 240 g of Cannabis in a vehicle.

According to the police, the arrestees, aged 30 and 40, are residents of Mirigama and Veyangoda areas.

They are due to be produced before the Thambuththegama Magistrates Court today (13)