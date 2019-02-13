Two suspects were arrested by the Nochchiyagama Police while transporting 5kg of Ganja from Halmillakulama, Nochchiyagama.

The police stated that the arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the officers of Nochchiyagama Police Station.

The police officers had intercepted the suspects while transporting 5 kg 240 g of Cannabis in a vehicle.

According to the police, the arrestees, aged 30 and 40, are residents of Mirigama and Veyangoda areas.

They are due to be produced before the Thambuththegama Magistrates Court today (13)