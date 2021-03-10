Two arrested with 68kg of heroin in Matara

Two persons including a woman have been arrested with 68kg of heroin during a search operation conducted at Denagama in Deiyandara, Matara this morning, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He added that the suspects were arrested during a search operation conducted on a vehicle by the officers of the Matra Divisional Crime Bureau. The said vehicle was also taken into police custody.

The arrested suspects were identified as a 38-year old woman from Kandy and 32-year old man from Katana.

Police Spokesman further said that it has been noticed that the Southern part of the country, especially Weligama, Midigama and Matara area is becoming the hub of the heroin distribution business in the country..

Therefore, the police will be taking stern action and conducting constant operations in this regard.