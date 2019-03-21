Two persons have been arrested by Sri Lanka Navy personnel along with more than 912 kg of ‘Beedi’ leaves at Talaimannar.

The boat used by the suspects to transfer the Beedi (tendu) leaves was also taken into custody by the navy.

The navy had discovered the 27 gunny bags filled with Beedi leaves following a search carried out in the sea area around 5 nautical miles from the Talaimannar lighthouse.

It is suspected that contraband had been smuggled in from India via a dinghy boat. The suspects and the Beedi leaves were taken into custody last night (20) and will be handed over to the Customs office in Jaffna.

The arrested suspects have been identified as a 32-year-old and 38-year-old residents of Pesalai, Mannar.

(Source: Ada Derana)