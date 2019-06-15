Police said that two suspects have been arrested along with various drugs including 2 kilograms of heroin and a firearm in Seeduwa.

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers, acting on information received, stopped and searched a vehicle near Rubberwatte Junction on Kuswala Road in Seeduwa at 4.00 p.m. yesterday (14).

They discovered around 521 grams of heroin inside the vehicle and arrested the two suspects in the vehicle.

The suspects have been identified as Ranjith Kumara, 29, a resident of Kandana, and Surath Thushara Perera, 32, a resident of Raddolugama, Seeduwa.

Following the interrogation of the suspects, police searched the house belonging to the second suspect located at Raddolugama and discovered a large stock of various drugs inside the room which had been used by the first suspect.

Another heroin haul of 1 kg and 507g, 12 kg and 77dg of cannabis, 500 ecstasy pills, a pistol, 07 bullets and Rs 108,320 in cash, believed to have been earned through drug trade, were found inside the room in question.

The arrested suspects were produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (15) and were ordered to be detained and interrogated for 7 days.

(Source: Ada Derana)