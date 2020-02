Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando scored centuries at the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies being held at the Sooriyawewa Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

Kusal Mendis – 119

Avishka Fernando – 127

239 runs partnership of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis is now the highest third wicket stand by a Sri Lankan pair in the history of ODI cricket.