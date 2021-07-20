Two drug dealers nabbed with heroin worth over Rs. 12 million

Two individuals who were in possession of heroin have been arrested on Monday (July 19), says the police spokesman.

The arrest was made by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in the area of Kotugoda, Ja-Ela.

According to Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, the law enforcement authorities have seized 1.225 kg of heroin estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 12.5 million.

In addition, Rs. 868,000 in cash suspected to be drug money was also recovered by the police officers.

One of the arrestees, a 26-year-old female alias ‘Wanathe Aruni’, is reportedly a large-scale drug dealer.

The other arrestee, who is a 29-year-old youth, was meanwhile identified as her boyfriend.

The suspects, who were residing in Borella and Katuwana areas, are associates of the drug dealer who operates under the alias ‘Pattiyawatte Neville’, police spokesman said further.

(Source: Ada Derana)