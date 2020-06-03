Two including Police Constable killed in accident

A Police Constable and a civilian were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling in crashed onto a lorry in Kanagarayankulam on the Colombo-Kandy A9 Road this morning, the police said.

The police said the lorry had been parked at the side of the road when the motorcycle crashed onto the lorry.

The deceased were identified as Police Constable (94584) Jeyamurthi Rishikanthan and his friend Nikman Danushan from Jaffna.

The police suspect that the accident had occurred as the Police Constable could not control his vehicle.

The lorry driver has been arrested in connection with the accident and is to be produced in the Vavuniya Magistrate court. Further investigations are being carried out by the Kanagarayankulam Police.

(Source: Daily Mirror)