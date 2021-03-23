Two including Police SI killed by speeding van in Rajagiriya

Two individuals including a police officer have been reported dead after a vehicle ran over them in Rajagiriya, Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the group of officers were inspecting a lorry at around 4.30am near the Ayurveda Roundabout and the flyover bridge in Rajagiriya when a van plying from Battaramulla to Borella rammed on to the group killing a 52-year-old SI attached to the Police Emergency Unit.

The assistant of the lorry was also killed in the accident.

The driver of the van, a resident of Thalawathugoda has been arrested by the Welikada Police.