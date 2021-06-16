Two Kolonnawa Councillors arrested over theft

Two Kolonnawa Urban Councillors have been arrested over the theft of a machine from a plot of land belonging to the Paddy Marketing Board in Wellampitiya.

The two suspects will be produced before the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today.

Police said two suspects, 50 and 52-year-old individuals, were initially arrested following investigations into the theft.

The Wellampitiya Police Station had received a complaint on 11th of June following which an investigation headed by the Officer in Charge was conducted resulting in the arrest of the suspects who transported and purchased the machine.

The duo was remanded after being produced before Court.

(Source: News Radio)