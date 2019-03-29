All Expenditure Heads of Megapolis and Western Development Ministry and some Expenditure Heads of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry were defeated in an unexpected move during the committee stage of the ‘Budget 2019’ yesterday.

A Division was called by UPFA MP Dinesh Gunawardena at the last minute while the House was passing several expenditure heads of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry held by Minister Vajira Abeywardena.

The first vote was called for Expenditure Head number 260 of Vajira Abeywardena’s Ministry and it was defeated with a majority of 18 votes, with 38 MPs voting against and 20 MPs voting in favour.

The second vote was called for Expenditure Heads from 261 to 321 of the same Ministry and was defeated with 38 MPs voting against and 23 MPs voting in favour.

The third division was called for all Expenditure Heads of Ranawaka’s Ministry and were defeated with 38 MPs voting against and 24 MPs voting in favour. No JVP MP was present and the time of the vote. Only two MPs from the TNA, namely MPs Mavai Senathirajah and S.Adeikalanathan, were present in the chamber during the vote and they voted in favour.

The defeated Expenditure Heads would have to be presented for Cabinet approval again in the form of a Supplementary Estimate and included into the Order Paper of Parliament before being moved in Parliament again.

Issuing a statement after the Expenditure Heads of the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry and some Expenditure Heads of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry were defeated in an unexpected move in Parliament yesterday, Leader of the House, Minister Lakshman Kiriella said that there was an understanding that there would not be a vote taken during the committee stage of the budget debate.

“However, the Opposition broke that understanding. They have gone against the decision taken at the party leader’s meeting. However, this is not a death blow for the government. The defeated expenditure heads can be presented to parliament and passed as per the provisions of the standing orders,” Kiriella said.

(Source: Daily News – By Disna Mudalige / Camelia Nathaniel and Menaka Indrakumar)