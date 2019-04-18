Apr 18 2019 April 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 2Comments by Administrator

Two more arrested with Madush deported from Dubai

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

Two more of the individuals, who were arrested along with notorious drug kingpin Makandure Madush in Dubai, were deported last night, police said.

They were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport.