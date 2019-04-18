Two more arrested with Madush deported from Dubai
Two more of the individuals, who were arrested along with notorious drug kingpin Makandure Madush in Dubai, were deported last night, police said.
They were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport.
We are getting all the drug dealers back to our country even though they are to be jailed they will operate from within the jail President’s drug campian is a election campaign yahapalana joke
Of course Panduka,
The entire governance of this country is a joke.
The campaign by Ranjan R against cocaine inhaling politicians has now disappeared.
All Provincial Councils except North and East, are in the hands of drug lords.
We need Ahimsa Wickrematunge as the next President of this country where you have to be a Rajapaksa, Premadasa or Wickremasinghe to aspire for that position.
These dinosaurs and those clinging to false achievements of their fathers should be banished from leadership.