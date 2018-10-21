Two elephants have been killed and another elephant was critically injured in two train accidents.

Two wild elephants collided with a night mail train travelling from Colombo to Kankesanthurai, last night (20).

One of the elephants was killed in the accident while the other elephant was critically injured.

The accident has taken place at around 12 midnight.

Another elephant was killed in collision with the ‘Meenagaya’ train en route to Batticaloa from Colombo. This collision has occurred at around 1 am this morning (21).

The accident which occurred in Palugasweva area had derailed due to the collision.

As a result the train services have been confines to one railway track while the service is limited to Kekirawa area, says Railway Control Room.

(Source: Ada Derana)