52 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that two more patients have been identified taking the total infected patients in Sri Lanka to 52
Accordingly, 53 COVID-19 cases in total have been reported thus far with one recovery.
All 52 active cases are currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
Meanwhile, 243 suspected COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at selected hospitals in the country.
