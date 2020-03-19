Mar 19 2020 March 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

52 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus test

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that two more patients have been identified taking the total infected patients in Sri Lanka to 52

Accordingly, 53 COVID-19 cases in total have been reported thus far with one recovery.

All 52 active cases are currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, 243 suspected COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at selected hospitals in the country.

