Two More Weeks of Travel Restrictions Likely – Deputy DGHS

Deputy DG of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath says if the public intentionally flout the ongoing travel restrictions, imposed to curb the spread of the third wave of the COVID19 pandemic, then there would be no alternative left for the health authorities but to further extend the restrictions for a further fortnight.

He said the rate of new infections to the virus has shown a drastic reduction compared to the past few weeks but stressed that it was imperative that the masses follow the health guidelines and stick to the travel restrictions 24/7.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sanduni Gamarachchi)