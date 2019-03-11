Upwards of 150 kilograms of heroin has been discovered from a house in Rawathawatte during a raid by the Police Special Task force.

The haul was recovered from the house of an acquaintance of the drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” named Kelum Indika Sampath alias “Kevuma”.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara noted that the heroin is valued at Rs. 1.8 billion.

The police have arrested two persons and 3000 T-56 live ammunition along with the heroin haul.