President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has issued an Extraordinary Gazette to establish two new ministries and revise the subjects of several ministries.

The Ministry of Technology and the Ministry of Public Security are the two new Ministries.

This Extraordinary Gazette was issued on Friday (20).

Thereby, the Public Security Ministry is tasked with ensuring public safety while maintaining law and order by creating an environment suitable for all citizens to live freely.

Four institutions namely Sri Lanka Police, Civil Security Department, National Police Academy and Department of Multipurpose Development Task Force will be assigned to this ministry.

The Technology Ministry will meanwhile establish digital governance services to effectively manage the health, education, welfare, public services and business sector.

According to the gazette notification, 10 institutions including the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Sri Lanka Standards Institution, Sri Lanka Telecom and Department for Registration of Persons are to be brought under the purview of the Technology Ministry.