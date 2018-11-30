The bodies of two Police Constables aged 28 and 35 were found at a checkpoint at Vavunathivu in Batticaloa, around 6.00 a.m. this morning, police said.

They said the cause of the deaths had not been ascertained yet and an investigation had been launched under the supervision of Batticaloa Division Superintendent of Police.

The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Ganesh Dinesh who was a resident of Kalmunai and 35-year-old Niroshan Indika Prasanna, a resident of Udugama, Galle.