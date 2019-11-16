A group of unidentified people had opened fire after pelting stones at two Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses which were transporting people from Puttalam to Silawathura at Thanthrimale this morning, police said.

A group of unidentified people had opened fire after pelting stones at two Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses which were transporting people from Puttalam to Silawathura at Thanthrimale this morning, police said.

They said both buses were attacked with stones first and then the attackers had open fire at the buses at the Bogoda area in Thanthirimale, Anuradhapura.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The two SLTB buses belonged to the Kurunegala bus depot.

Police said additional police units have been deployed and the road that was obstructed with burnt tires had been cleared.

Meanwhile, the Center for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) also reported that a convoy of buses carrying voters being obstructed by burnt tires, pelted by stones and shot at by unidentified persons, in Thanthrimale in Anuradhapura.

(Source: Daily Mirror)