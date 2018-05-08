Two Sri Lankan women have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle 1.1kg of gold worth Rs.10 million into the country.

Police said that the suspects, who arrived from Singapore, were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau at the airport.

The jewellery was found packed in their handbags in 836 grams and 264 grams separately.

The customs officers found necklaces, bangles, earrings and several other jewellery items during the inspection, he said.

They were taken into custody following a tip-off to the PNB officers. Later the women suspects and the gold jewellery were handed over to the airport customs officers to conduct the investigations.