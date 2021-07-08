Two State Ministry Portfolios reshuffled

Two State Ministry Portfolios of Shasheendra Rajapaksa and Mohan de Silva were reshuffled and they were sworn in their new portfolios before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this afternoon.

Accordingly, Shasheendra Rajapaksa was sworn in as the State Minister of Organic Fertilizer Production, Supply, and Regulation and the Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onion, and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seed Production and Advanced Technology for Agriculture.

Mohan de Silva was sworn in as State Minister of Coast Conservation and Low-Lying Lands Development.

Mohan de Silva earlier held the State Ministry of Production and Supply of Fertilizer and Regulation of Chemical Fertilizer and Insecticide Use.