Two suspects have been arrested over the incident of throwing stones during a meeting attended by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Ratmalana yesterday.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader was addressing the meeting last night (30) when certain individuals had pelted stones in the direction of the stage.

The Police said two suspects were arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police last night at Rashtamwatte Area.

The arrested suspects, aged 21 and 40 years, are residents of Rashtamwatte Area.

They will be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today.

(Source: Daily News)