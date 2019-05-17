Two members of the National Thowheed Jamath organization believed to have maintained close ties with the terrorist Zahran Hashim have been arrested from Paththawa, Horowpothana.

The arrest was made by the Special Task Force at Paththewa in Horowpathana last evening (16).

The arrestees, Noor Mohammadu Abdul Rasool and Kana Mohamed Mijam, were identified as a principal and an acting principal of two Muslim schools in the area, aged 56 and 48 are residents of Paththawa.

It was reported that the two suspects are well versed in the future plans of the NTJ.

The police further said that Zahran Hashim and Mohamed Ibrahim Ansar have established NTJ mosques in the area and entrusted them with Abdul Rasool and Mohamed Mijam.