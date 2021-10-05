Udaya: Trinco oil tank farm handed over to India under Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987

Sri Lanka could develop its 100 oil tanks in Trincomalee only through a joint venture with India as per the Indo-Lanka accord signed in 1987, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila told Parliament yesterday (04).

Even after a 35-year lease deal with the state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) ends, Sri Lanka would still have to develop the tanks with India and India only, Minister Gammanpila said.

Responding to a question from the Opposition that Sri Lanka was going to sell all the oil tanks to India, the Minister said there was nothing left to be given.

“There is not even a modicum of truth about what is reported everywhere,” he said.

“There is no truth in the reports that the Indian Foreign Secretary met me or that I went with him in a helicopter. In fact, the Indian Foreign Secretary hasn’t even asked for an appointment.”

“Even after the current 35-year agreement ends, we cannot go with any other investor. We have to go only with India as per the 1987 Indo-Lanka accord,” the Minister said

“All tanks have been given to India under the 2003 agreement. I am only trying to get back some of the unused tanks for Sri Lanka’s use,” Minister Gammanpila said.

