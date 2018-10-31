The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka,Ms. Hanaa Singer called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat,today (31).

During this meeting, the President apprised the UN representative regarding the prevailing political situation in Sri Lanka and assured her that the government has taken all the steps in accordance with the constitution of the country.

Also, President Sirisena further said that at present Sri Lanka is executing its functions within a democratic framework and appreciated the assistance given by the UN at every time for Sri Lanka.

Expressing her views, Ms. Hanaa Singer said that the UN is ready to provide every possible assistance to Sri Lanka in the future as well.

