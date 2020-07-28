Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa claims the underworld activities increased sharply during the term of the previous good governance government.

Speaking during an election rally in Kurunegala, Prime Minister Rajapaksa said underworld activities and drug trafficking incidents increased by several folds after 2015.

The Premier said even some politicians used underworld figures and traffickers in their election campaigns.

The Prime Minister claimed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has launched a programme to eliminate the underworld and eradicate the drug menace.

The Prime Minister therefore requested the public to vote for a faction that can implement the policies of the Head of State.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also accused the United National Party-led administration of conspiring against the country by working with international powers.

(Source: News Radio)