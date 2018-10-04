An underworld member known as Asitha alias Banda had been wounded in a shootout with Police Organized Crimes Officers in Athurugiriya this afternoon, Police said.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that a team of officers from the Police Organised Crimes Division had visited the area to apprehend suspects of a criminal gang this morning (4) and that the suspect had opened fire at the Police Officers when they tried to arrest him near the Oruwala State Steel Corporation Grounds.

He was apprehended and admitted to the Oruwala Hospital with critical injuries.