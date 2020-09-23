The Combined Association of Unemployed Graduates will hold a protest opposite the Colombo Fort Railway Station today and will engage in a protest march demanding the government to fulfil promises to employee another 10,000 unemployed graduates.

The Association alleges that while Cabinet approval has been granted for the appointments, a specific date has not been announced for the move.

Chairman of the Association Tenne Gnanananda thera claimed the Association believes the government is attempting to drag the implementation of the programme till another election.

The thera requested the President and Prime Minister to intervene and grant appointments for the graduates.

Gnanananda thera said the Association reached a decision to hold a protest against the actions of the government.

(Source: News Radio)