Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the National Democratic Front led by the United National Party will be established within the next two weeks.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ‘Siyapath Sevana’ Housing Scheme in Dematagoda, Premier Wickremesinghe said certain factions are spreading false rumours claiming the government is attempting to divide the country, as they envy the development projects carried out by the UNP led government.

The Premier while noting there is no intention of dividing the country claimed the government aims to focus the attention of the Indian Ocean on Colombo.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe stressed all factions including the UNF will be united to establish the National Democratic Front and to carry out its duties.

Premier Wickremesinghe reiterated the government’s aim to convert Colombo into the central hub of the India Ocean.

The Prime Minister meanwhile claimed results of the development initiatives may not be visible in the anytime in the near future, but within another four to five years.

Premier Wickremesinghe noted the government will initiate a new programme for garbage disposal while highways and light rail projects will also be initiated.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe pointed out that one million people travel to Colombo on a daily basis adding the number will increase within the next five years and therefore steps should be taken to strengthen the public transport system.

The Prime Minister also remarked the government is burdened with repaying significantly large loans while 5000 billion USD in debt, is due to be settled within the year.

Premier Wickremesinghe added if the present administration was not elected, it will not be possible to build cities, houses and other development initiatives.

The Prime Minister stressed the previous administration declared a Presidential Election in 2014 amid an economic crisis.

The Premier meanwhile claimed during the 51 day coup the foreign reserves of the country has decreased by 1000 million dollars.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also pointed out that any other government would have failed to face this challenge effectively adding however the present administration has successfully faced it. \

Also speaking during the event Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka said it is his objective to entirely rid the Colombo city of shanties by the year 2025.

The Minister noted since the Bandaranayake government in 1958 till 2014 and under the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa only 9,889 houses were built for low income earners adding however by 2019 the present administration will take measures to complete the construction of 15,799 houses.

Minister Ranawaka noted a total of 20,000 houses will be completed by 2020.

