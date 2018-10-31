While stating that it will form a new national government, the United National Front (UNF) yesterday invited all parties to join it.

UNF seniors Rajitha Senaratne, Kabir Hashim and Patali Champika Ranwaka who revealed this to the media at Temple Trees yesterday said any party interested could join the new government.

“We will invite all parties to join but we will specially invite SLFP initially to join the party,” Dr Senaratne said.

Asked as to why they are trying to divide parties, Mr. Ranawaka said they don’t intend buying over MPs but making an honest request with the intention of pulling the country through from the present crisis. “What we intend doing is to pull the country through the present crisis,” he said.

Referring to the cross over for UNP MP Dunesh Gankanda, Mr. Hashim said a vast majority of MPs in the UNP are with the party and will stay on though few of them were bought over.

Asked whether they could form a government at a time Parliament is prorogued, Dr Senaratne said they are confident that the House could be convened by Friday.

