A special discussion between the President and the party representatives of the United National Front (UNF) is scheduled to be held this evening (02).

UNP MP Ravi Karunanayaka noted that the group of MPs who took part in the meeting held on Friday (November 30) will be participating in today’s meeting as well.

This meeting will focus on discussing in-depth, the issues addressed at the meeting held on Friday (November 30) and also arriving at a solution with regard to the current political situation of the country.