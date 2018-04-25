The UNP politburo today nominated Akila Viraj Kariyawasam for the post of General Secretary, He was formerly the Deputy General Secretary.

Kabir Hashim has been named as the new Chairman of the UNP, Navin Dissanayake is the National organizer, Dr. Harsha De Silva for the post of Treasurer and Ruwan Wijewardene for the post of Deputy General Secretary.

Meanwhile former minister Ravi Karunanayake has also retained his position as the Assistant Leader of the UNP.

The party members appointed to the other positions are expected to be announced tomorrow (26).

The Politburo of the UNP convened today to decide on the several vacant and new positions within the party as a new board of officials should be presented at the next UNP Working Committee meeting.

List of new office bearers: