UNP appoints new office bearers
The UNP politburo today nominated Akila Viraj Kariyawasam for the post of General Secretary, He was formerly the Deputy General Secretary.
Kabir Hashim has been named as the new Chairman of the UNP, Navin Dissanayake is the National organizer, Dr. Harsha De Silva for the post of Treasurer and Ruwan Wijewardene for the post of Deputy General Secretary.
Meanwhile former minister Ravi Karunanayake has also retained his position as the Assistant Leader of the UNP.
The party members appointed to the other positions are expected to be announced tomorrow (26).
The Politburo of the UNP convened today to decide on the several vacant and new positions within the party as a new board of officials should be presented at the next UNP Working Committee meeting.
List of new office bearers:
- General Secretary – Akila Viraj Kariyawasam
- Chairman – Kabir Hashim
- National Organiser – Navin Dissanayake
- Deputy Leader – Sajith Premadasa
- Assistant Leader – Ravi Karunanayake
- Treasurer – Dr. Harsha de Silva
Can anyone tell me what is the difference between Deputy Leader and Assistant Leader? Is the Assistant Leader comes under Deputy Leader or the Leader?
The fathers of two of the leaders indicated above were severly corrupt.
The two leaders should first and foremost, relinquish all family wealth prior to embarking on the new journey.