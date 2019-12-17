Dec 17 2019 December 17, 2019 December 17, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

UNP backbenchers to meet Sajith

Posted in

United National Party Sri Lanka - UNP logo

A special discussion will be held in Colombo between the backbenchers of the United National Party and Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa.

The party reforms activities and the upcoming general election will be discussed during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, MP Premadasa is expected to attend a number of political meetings in Kolonnawa, Kotte and Moratuwa today.

(Source: News Radio)

Share on FB