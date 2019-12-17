UNP backbenchers to meet Sajith
Posted in Local News
A special discussion will be held in Colombo between the backbenchers of the United National Party and Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa.
The party reforms activities and the upcoming general election will be discussed during today’s meeting.
Meanwhile, MP Premadasa is expected to attend a number of political meetings in Kolonnawa, Kotte and Moratuwa today.
(Source: News Radio)
The day that RW steps down is the day that the UNP will come to power that is the truth, as the public know that when eve RW became prime minister the public had to tighten there belts, and he never has completed his full term as PM, so now that he is over the retirement age he should step down and be in the committee as a advisor