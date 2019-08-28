Non-Cabinet ministers Sujeewa Senasinghe and Ajith P. Perera had not violated the UNP constitution, party Chairman Kabir Hashim said, yesterday.

Answering a question posed by a journalist at a press conference yesterday, Hashim said that it was common for the party’s General Secretary to call for written explanations if there were any complaints against a party member.

“However, I don’t think that the two MPs have violated the party constitution in any way. This problem will end when they respond. This is not a big deal,” he said.

Hashim said that since several ministers had expressed their desire to contest as the UNP’s presidential candidate disciplinary action should be taken against those as well, if at all.

“Everyone can face disciplinary actions, but there is a space to express ideas freely in the UNP. Other parties decide who their candidate is in the living rooms of some families, we are not like that.”

(Source: The Island)