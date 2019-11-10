The United National Party has challenged the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna to make a clear statement pertaining to Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe said the public has the right to know the truth about the citizenship of Presidential candidates.

The Minister noted that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has failed to prove that he revoked his US citizenship, or that he obtained Sri Lankan citizenship.

He added that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also failed to prove that he has dual citizenship. Minister Senasinghe said therefore the public has to question if a US citizen is legally contesting the upcoming Presidential Polls.

However Minister Senasinghe stressed the faction led by Presidential candidate of the New Democratic Front Minister Sajith Premadasa will not challenge Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship in Court, as they have been advised to refrain from doing so.

Joining the media briefing Minister Ajith P Perera reiterated the true status of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship must be revealed to the public.

He noted Gotabaya Rajapaksa cannot be elected as the country’s President if he has not revoked his dual citizenship legally.

Minister Perera claimed the people must realize if those with a track record of concealing files, did so over Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship as well.

Minister Perera challenged Gotabaya Rajapaksa to clarify the concerns pertaining to his citizenship, with his attorneys.

