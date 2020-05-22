UNP files Fundamental Rights petition against gazette dissolving parliament

The United National Party has filed a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court calling for the Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by the President dissolving the eighth Parliament to be quashed.

The petition was filed by the General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

The Attorney General has been cited as a respondent in the petition.

The petition states that according to constitutional provisions, following the dissolution of Parliament, the new Parliament must be summoned within three months, through the conduct of a General Election.

The petitioner accordingly state that since a suitable environment does not prevail in the country to conduct the General Election and as such the new Parliament cannot convene before the lapse of three months, from the day the gazette notification was issued by the President under powers vested in him to dissolve the Eighth Parliament.

Thereby, the petitioner opined that the fundamental rights of his and the people of the country have been violated.

Accordingly, the UNP General Secretary is requesting the Supreme Court to invalidate the Presidential Proclamation issued to dissolve the Eighth Parliament.

The petitioner is also seeking an interim order staying the operation and effect of the dissolution of the Eighth Parliament through the Extraordinary Gazette notification published on the 2nd of March.

(Source: News Radio)