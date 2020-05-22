UNP hits back at SJB by accusing it of doing a backdoor deal with government

National Organizer of the UNP Navin Dissanayake has demanded to know how the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party had been granted the opportunity of using the official residence allocated for the Opposition Leader’s office in Colombo.

Addressing the media at Sirikotha, Dissanayake alleged that the SJB got the facility thanks to a secret deal with the government.

“The SJB leaders alleged that UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had secret deals with the government. Now everyone can see clearly who actually had deals with the government,” Dissanayake said.

Dissanayake said that the SJB got the Opposition Leader’s office with the blessings of the government. “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa prepared the cabinet paper and submitted and got the approval of the cabinet to hand over the Opposition Leader’s office to the SJB,” Dissanayake alleged.

He said that some of those in the SJB had made statements to the effect that they would capture Sirikotha headquarters of the UNP by force after the general election. “Now these statements are being proven wrong. Day by day those who had joined the SJB from the UNP are leaving it. They have started to return to our party. Those who predicted taking Sirikotha by force too will have to make a comeback. They have no political future in the SJB,” Dissanayake said.

(Source: The Island – By Chaminda Silva)